4 people, including a teacher, arrested by Dallas police in sex trafficking investigating

Four people were arrested — including a North Texas teacher — in connection to the sex trafficking of an underage victim, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Both Gershon Caston, 38, and Adarius Staples, 33, face charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution under 18.

Lamorris Hudspeth, 47, faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Amber Gords, 30, faces charges of trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution under 18.

Caston worked in at least three different school districts in North Texas, according to a report from KTVT-TV. He worked at Duncanville High School and Desoto West Middle School, the CBS station reported, and is listed online as a teacher and a coach at Red Oak Middle School.

The case is tied to an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing last week, a source told KTVT.

The Red Oak school district told KTVT that Caston has been placed on leave.

According to the joint investigation by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Division and the North Texas Trafficking Task Force, the crimes were committed in June and July of this year.

The Dallas Police Department were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations Dallas special agents and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force Officer in the investigation.