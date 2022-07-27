4 people indicted on 2nd-degree murder, attempted murder charges
Four people were indicted Tuesday by a Rapides Parish grand jury in two separate cases.
Three people accused in the November 2021 slaying of an 18-year-old Pineville resident, Kevin Ray Hammond Jr., were indicted on charges of second-degree murder.
Hammond was shot multiple times on Nov. 23. His body was found in a wooded area off Futrell Street.
The Alexandria Police Department arrested two people — Charley Natija Brown and Deltrevious Zyshon Conston — in April, and a third person, Dexta Zayshawn Hall, in May.
No arraignment dates have been set yet for any of the defendants. All remain in jail.
The other person indicted was Willie Carradine Jr., 59, an Alexandria man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and another man on May 29.
Both victims were injured. Carradine was arrested days later on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
He was indicted on the same charges and remains in jail on a total bail of $1 million.
No arraignment date has been set as of Wednesday.
