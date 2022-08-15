4 people injured in 2 Sunday shootings at separate Tallahassee student housing complexes

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two weekend shootings that left three men and a woman injured Sunday.

Just after 6 p.m. at Torchlight Townhomes, a self-described student housing center, a "suspect" and a woman confronted "a resident about an incident," according to a TPD incident synopsis.

A fight ensued before the suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing, striking the woman "and another adult male victim in the area," the synopsis read. The pair endured non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Later, "a third adult male victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound from the fight," according to the police.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

TPD did not immediately respond to follow-up questions about the shooting, including whether it occurred inside an apartment or if one of the men who was shot was the same one initially confronted about "the (unknown) incident."

Torchlight Townhomes, 228 Dixie Dr., markets itself as a student housing center, catering toward Florida State University students.

"The Torchlight community is perfect for Florida State University students looking for a home that’s close to campus and equipped with all of the amenities that Seminole students need for a successful and memorable college experience," its website reads.

Earlier the same day, just after 4 a.m., a man was shot as he was driving through Seminole Grand apartments, 1505 W. Tharpe St., an incident synopsis stated.

The man, who received non-life-threatening injures, told police the person who shot him was firing from the breezeway.

"At this time, no arrests have been made and it is not clear if the victim was the target of the shooting," the synopsis stated.

The Seminole Grand apartments, which also markets itself as a student housing complex, has been the site of multiple shootings over the last year.

In early July, Malique Richardson, a 24-year-old man who served four years in the U.S. Marines, was shot inside his girlfriend's Seminole Grand apartment. No arrests have been made in this shooting.

In September, another man was killed in a shooting at the complex.

Throughout 2018, there were three shootings at the complex, leaving at least three people critically injured.

There have been at least 82 serious shootings in Tallahassee this year, resulting in at least 57 injuries and 13 deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat.

