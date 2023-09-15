4 people injured in 3 unrelated shootings across Fort Worth, police say

Four people were injured in three unrelated shootings late Thursday and early Friday in different parts of the city, Fort Worth police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of East Lancaster Avenue in east Fort Worth around 11:40 p.m. A 911 caller said someone had been shot near Tacos Lupita restaurant, according to police records.

Officials said a man was shot in the arm and the injury wasn’t life-threatening. Detectives were notified, police said, but there is no information on a suspect.

Officers responded to a residential neighborhood in the 3000 block of Burchill Road in southeast Fort Worth shortly before 3 a.m. regarding a shooting call. They found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

A spokesperson for MedStar said the victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition but the injuries were not life-threatening. The unknown shooter fled the scene, according to police.

Shortly after 3 a.m. officers responded to the 4300 block of West Risinger Road in southwest Fort Worth. Police said a man and woman were shot near a business at that location.

The victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the unidentified shooter fled the scene, police said.