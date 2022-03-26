4 people injured in overnight shooting at Virginia Beach restaurant; 2 officers fired guns, police say

Four people were injured and two Virginia Beach police officers are on temporary administrative assignment following an overnight shooting outside a Virginia Beach restaurant.

Police were responding to a shooting in front of West Beach Tavern when they shot at an armed individual, who ran off and hasn’t been located, according to police.

Altogether, four people were injured and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including a 17-year-old girl from Newport News who was shot in her lower leg and a 21-year-old Newport News man whose shooting is being investigated as “potentially self-inflicted,” according to a release.

Two other victims, a 37-year-old Chesapeake man and a 27-year-old Norfolk man, took themselves to a hospital. They also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police initially tweeted about the shooting shortly after 2:30 a.m. They did not immediately respond to requests for additional information, then around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, they released more details via a press release.

The release said the shootings started shortly after midnight in the 5000 block of Cleveland Street, off Euclid Road. Virginia Beach officers in the Third Precinct Crime Suppression Squad were surveilling West Beach Tavern due to recent incidents involving disorder and gun violence.

The officers saw multiple people arguing near the front of the business and it escalated when several people took out guns and started shooting, police said.

Two officers got out of their car to intervene and they both shot at one of the armed individuals, police said. The person fled the scene and has not been found as of 3 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

“At this current time, there is no indication this individual was struck by any of the rounds fired by VBPD officers,” the release said.

Both incidents are being investigated by the department’s homicide unit, who will turn over their findings to the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth Attorney.

The Office of the Commonwealth Attorney also responded to the scene and will conduct their own independent investigation into the police shootings. When both criminal investigations are complete, the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct an administrative investigation.

