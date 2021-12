NextShark

A viral TikTok video of a Filipino family offering their kindness warmed hearts. Now, the GoFundMe page for their daughter Sophia, who struggles with cerebral palsy and a rare brain condition, has started gaining more donations. The viral TikTok: Isaish Garza, who has more than 7 million followers on TikTok, tested the Garado family’s kindness by asking them to buy his lunch after claiming he lost his wallet.