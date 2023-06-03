4 people injured in shooting in Whitehaven, Memphis police report

Four people were shot in Whitehaven just before midnight Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police officers responded to the 4600 block of Millstream Drive in Whitehaven around 11:50 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting and then found four victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition and the fourth person refused treatment, according to Memphis police.

Preliminary information from MPD indicates at least one shooter, with the suspects occupying a black Dodge Charger being trailed by a gray Dodge Charger. The suspects fled in an unknown direction, according to MPD.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Omer Yusuf covers the Ford project in Haywood County, FedEx, tourism and banking for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached via email Omer.Yusuf@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @OmerAYusuf.

