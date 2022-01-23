4 people killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Inglewood home

Four people were killed and one person was wounded Sunday in a shooting at a home in Inglewood early Sunday, in what the mayor called the worst act of violence in the city in years.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to a county fire department dispatcher. Officials said they don't know the motive for the shooting and said they are looking for suspects.

There was a total of five gunshot victims and three were pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KNBC-TV Channel 4. Paramedics rushed two others to a hospital.

During a morning news conference, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said multiple weapons were used, including one assault rifle and one handgun.

"When I think about this and hear a crime like this anywhere in New York, in Los Angeles, in Santa Monica, in Culver City, these are sociopathic killers that have to be sequestered from society," Butts told reporters at a morning press conference.

The killing come amid a two-year rise in homicides across Los Angeles County — and other places across the country — that has met with alarm.

The city of Los Angeles saw nearly 400 killings at the end of 2021, marking the most homicides of any year since 2007. Young Latino and Black men continue to be overrepresented among the dead, data shows.

An analysis by The Times of killings in L.A. County through the first 11 months of 2021 showed sharp increases in neighborhoods such as Watts and adjoining Florence-Firestone, which each had more than 20 killings, and in other cities in the broader L.A. region, including Compton and Long Beach, which each had more than 30.

Inglewood had not seen the same spike in killing in 2021 as some neighboring areas.

According to The Times data from Jan. - November, 2021, the city recorded 13 homicides, just one more than during the same period in 2020. More recent data was not immediately available.

Inglewood has been in the midst of a major revitalization in recent years, centered around the new SoFi Stadium, which will host the Super Bowl next month.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.