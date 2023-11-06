4 people killed, 11 wounded in 7 shootings during violent weekend in Indianapolis

Indianapolis saw a weekend full of violence beginning Friday afternoon with a high school student shot and killed in a parking lot next to KIPP Indy Legacy High School.

In total, the city saw at least seven shootings with four people killed and 11 others hurt from Friday afternoon until Sunday evening. One person was also killed in a self-inflicted shooting on the city’s north side Sunday afternoon.

Below are the details on the weekend violence:

One man killed, one critically hurt in shooting on Railhead Court

Officers were called to a home in the 7300 block of Railhead Court on a report of a person shot around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police did not find anyone with gunshot injuries, but saw evidence of a shooting.

Officers learned a resident transported a person with gunshot injuries in a private vehicle. Police located the vehicle and followed it to Community North Hospital. One man with gunshot injuries was inside the vehicle in critical condition.

Police learned another person injured in the shooting was taken to Community Rehabilitation Hospital North. There, officers found Quarran Marshon Hopkins, 18, with gunshot injuries. He was transported from the rehab hospital to Community North Hospital by medics and later died.

Detectives determined both men were shot on Railhead Court and found several firearms at the scene. Multiple people were detained in connection with the shooting and police believe everyone involved knew each other.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Det. David Miller at 317-327-3475 or David.Miller2@indy.gov.

One man injured, one arrested in Sunday afternoon shooting on North Traub Avenue

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of North Traub Avenue on the west side of Indianapolis. The person shot was awake and breathing.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the shooting and he was charged with criminal recklessness.

Juvenile male killed, two men injured in shooting on Edwin Court on city’s west side

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of Edwin Court near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and found three people with gunshot injuries around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Luis R. Garcia, 17, was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he died. Two 28-year-old men were transported to hospitals in stable condition.

Detectives believe there was a disturbance before shots were fired between one or more individuals from one group and one or more individuals from another group, according to police.

Anyone with info on this shooting is asked to contact Det. Gary Toms at 317-327-3475 or Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

More: Teenager killed, two others injured in shooting near Speedway

One male killed, five people hurt during shooting in south side nightclub parking lot

Officers heard gunshots in the 5900 block of Madison Avenue while dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired and directed officers to the parking lot outside GZ Club at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police found five people in the parking lot with gunshot injuries. Medics pronounced Samuel Ling, 23, dead on the scene.

Four other people shot were immediately taken to hospitals, including a 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old man in stable condition and a 23-year-old woman and 25-year-old man in critical condition.

Later on Sunday, officers responded to a delayed report of a walk-in person shot at Franciscan Health Indianapolis. They found a 22-year-old man in stable condition and determined he had been injured in the shooting in the nightclub parking lot.

A pick-up truck is towed from a mall at 5900 Madison Ave. on the south side of Indianapolis following a mass shooting that left one person dead and five injured outside GZ Restaurant and Karaoke.

Bullets flew into several nearby businesses during the shooting. Multiple witnesses stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Detectives learned there was a disturbance inside the GZ Club before the shooting. Detectives found multiple firearms at the scene.

Anyone with info on the deadly shooting is asked to contact Det. Douglas Swails at 317-327-3475 or Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

Night club shooting: One killed, five injured in shooting outside south side club

One person hurt, one person arrested in early Saturday shooting on Indy’s northwest side

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at IU West Hospital about 5 a.m. Saturday. They found one person in stable condition with gunshot injuries. Police believe they were shot near the 6600 block of Longwoods Circle on the northwest side of the city.

A 25-year-old man was later arrested and charged with criminal recklessness with a weapon causing moderate bodily injury in the shooting, according to police.

One person in stable condition after walking into hospital with gunshot injuries

Officers responded to a report of a walk-in person shot at Community East Hospital just after 11:30 p.m. on the east side of Indianapolis. They found one person with gunshot injuries in stable condition. No other details about where the shooting happened or what led to it were released.

Teen killed in shooting Friday afternoon near high school

Devin Gilbert III, 15, was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in the parking lot next to KIPP Indy Legacy High School.

Police were first called to the Leadership and Legacy Center at 2200 Ralston Ave. on a report of a person shot around 1 p.m. Officers found Gilbert suffering from gunshot injuries.

Gilbert was transported to a hospital, where he died. No one else was hurt in the shooting. A spokesperson for the school later confirmed the teen was a student at KIPP Indy Legacy High School.

On Friday night, police announced a 15-year-old boy was arrested in the shooting near the high school. Police said there was a disturbance at the school earlier in the day and they were investigating its connection to the shooting.

Authorities are at the scene of a shooting on the grounds of Edna Martin Christian Center and the KIPP:Indy High School on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Indianapolis.

‘This violence is preventable’: Teen dies in shooting near KIPP Indy high school

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: 4 people killed, 11 hurt in weekend violence