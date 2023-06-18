4 people killed, dozens injured in chaotic night of mass shootings across the country

At least 4 people were killed and more than two dozen others injured in shootings in Illinois, Missouri and Washington state in a deadly night of gun violence.

At least one person was killed with 19 more injured at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Illinois, a southwest suburb of Chicago, police said.

Eric Swanson, the deputy chief of the DuPage County Sheriff’s office, told a news conference that deputies “heard numerous gunshots fired and responded to an area where a large gathering of people was happening.”

Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., on June 18, 2023. (Matt Marton / AP)

Preliminary witness and victim reports indicated “that there were at least 20 individuals shot,” he said. “At this time one victim is deceased,” he added.

He added that the victims had been taken to nearby hospitals, adding that the names and ages of the victims were not available.

“The motive behind this incident is unclear and this is still an active investigation,” he said.

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital said it received 12 patients in relation to the shooting Sunday, seven of whom were treated and released. Four patients remained in good condition, with one person described as being in "fair" condition.

Some witnesses told NBC Chicago they were leaving the gathering when shots rang out

"We were all just out, and next thing you know, shots just got going off," said Craig Lottie. "Everybody ran, and it was chaos."

The shooting came hours after two people were killed and three injured near the the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival in Washington State.

There, police said the suspect shot “randomly into the crowd,” at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheater, in the small city of George, around 149 miles east of Seattle.

Another deadly shooting took place just after 1 a.m. in St. Louis, Missouri. One person was killed and nine others injured, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, who have yet to release more information on the incident.

There have been 307 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023, according to the Gun Violence archive, a nonprofit that tracks incidents and which defines a mass shooting as a single incident in which at least four people — other than the shooter — are shot.

CORRECTION (June 18, 2023, 11:16 a.m. ET): A previous version of this article misspelled the name of the town in Washington where a shooting occurred. It is George, Washington, not Gorge, Washington.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com