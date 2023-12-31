4 people killed in house explosion in Michigan, 2 injured

Four people were killed and two others injured when a house exploded Saturday afternoon in Michigan.

All six people were inside the home on a rural road in Whitmore Lake when it blew up, according to police. The blast was heard for miles.

“It sounded like something I remember from war,” Whitmore Lake resident Scott McMillan told Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ. “Even in war, I have never heard of anything of this level at this distance.”

The victims have not been publicly identified. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

“We don’t know, maybe some type of gas explosion,” Northfield Township police officer David Powell told NBC News. He added that several homes in the area are not connected to utility lines and use propane tanks.

The house blew up just before 4 p.m., police said. It could be heard around 9 miles away and sent debris soaring through the air. Some pieces were recovered on the other side of a nearby highway.

The entire structure was destroyed except for the home’s basement, according to authorities.

“It went off like a bomb. I don’t know how to explain it,” a neighbor told Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV. “I live about 100 yards from him and by the time I drove there, there was still stuff falling from the sky.”

Whitmore Lake is about 30 miles west of downtown Detroit and home to around 7,500 people. No other homes were damaged by the blast.

With News Wire Services