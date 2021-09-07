4 people killed in Lakeland shooting

Four people are dead, including an infant, while an 11-year old is in critical condition after they were shot in Lakeland on Sunday.

The victims: Justice Gleason, 40, was shot and killed along with a 33-year-old woman, her 3-month old baby and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother and the family dog at their two adjacent homes. Citing Marsy's Law, police did not disclose the other victims' names.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

An 11-year-old girl, who police identified only as a Lake Gibson Middle School student, was found shot multiple times. As of Monday, she was at Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

The alleged shooter: Bryan James Riley, 33, of Brandon, is being held without bond.

He surrendered after he was shot in a shootout with police, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Police do not believe he knew the victims.

Judd said on Sunday that Riley was a Marine who was honorably discharged after four years of service and served another three years in the Reserves. He's currently employed as a security guard for a Tarpon Springs company.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free