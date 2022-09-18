4 people killed in overnight shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO — Four people were killed in different overnight shootings in Chicago, according to police, and at least 14 people were shot between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

At 10:16 p.m. Saturday, two men were standing on a front porch in the 200 block of East 113th Street when two other men fired shots. One of the men on the porch suffered a gunshot wound to the head and back and the Chicago Fire Department transported him to Christ Advocate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other man who was shot, a 27-year-old, was also transported to Christ Advocate Medical Center having suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning and detectives are investigating, according to police.

In another instance in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court in the South Loop, a man was standing on the sidewalk with a big group when shots were fired shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:05 a.m. after suffering gunshot wounds to the face and chest. No one is in custody, police said, and detectives are investigating.

Further south, two men, ages 18 and 19, were sitting in a vehicle in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone in a gray Jeep fired shots at around 2:44 a.m. Sunday. Paramedics transported the 18-year-old to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at 3 a.m.

The 19-year-old was also transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his right foot. No one had been arrested as of Sunday morning and detectives are investigating, police said.

At 3:21 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old was standing on the street with a group on the 5700 block of West Race Avenue when someone from a gray SUV fired shots, police said. Paramedics transported the person to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, where the person was pronounced dead. No one was in custody as of Sunday morning and detectives are investigating.

