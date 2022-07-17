4 people killed in sheriff's department helicopter crash in New Mexico
Four people were killed when a sheriff's department helicopter crashed in New Mexico. The victims had been returning from helping firefighters combat a wildfire.
Liza, a 4-year-old girl who was killed by a Russian missile strike, was buried Sunday in central Ukraine. An Orthodox priest burst into tears and told relatives that “evil cannot win.”
President Biden sees himself as the Democrat with the best chance of beating former President Trump. The president is suffering from anemic approval ratings, with a recent poll showing a majority of Democrats don’t want him to be the party’s nominee in 2024. He’s facing record high inflation, a turbulent political and media environment, and…
The Duke of Sussex will invoke the “memories and legacy” of Nelson Mandela on Monday when he addresses the United Nations on food security and climate change.
Russian missiles hit industrial facilities at a strategic city in southern Ukraine on Sunday as Moscow also pressed efforts to expand its gains in the country’s east. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said the missiles struck an industrial and infrastructure facility in the city, a key shipbuilding center in the estuary of the Southern Bug river. Mykolaiv has faced regular Russian missile strikes in recent weeks as the Russians have sought to soften Ukrainian defenses.
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland teed off in their final round at the 150th British Open on Sunday sharing the lead on 16 under par and preparing for a shoot-out around the Old Course in St Andrews to see who leaves with the Claret Jug.
The end of the Russian “operational pause” during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine is unlikely to lead to a massive increase in ground attacks across Ukraine, but ground assaults, focused on the directions of Slovyansk-Siversk-Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, will continue, reported the U.S.-based Institute of the Study of War (ISW) on July 16.
Boston Firefighters battled a two-alarm heavy fire in Hyde Park Sunday morning, according to the department’s twitter.
Fights and multiple reports of shots fired caused the Knott’s Berry Farm to shut down early on Saturday night, police said. Buena Park police said numerous 911 callers also reported shots fired, but investigators determined there was no gunplay at the amusement park. Orange County Fire Authority reported three people injured in the fights. Two […]
Musician Joe Jonas welcomed his second child, a baby girl, on July 14, and he's honoring his wife, Sophie Turner, on Instagram in celebration.
Peacock has released a teaser of the first 10 Islanders to enter the villa on this summer’s new season of Love Island USA.
The NYC Department of Transportation announced from now through July 26, the ferries will run at 20-minute intervals between 6-9 a.m. and 4-8 p.m. weekdays
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect following a standoff situation in Uniontown on Saturday.
Florida’s mental health crisis call centers are gearing up for a surge in calls beginning on Saturday, when the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline switches to a new three-digit number for calls and texts, 988.
Scientists say the animal coronaviruses — which were used as surrogates in place of COVID-19, as they are all similar — had greater survival on beef and pork. Chicken and salmon, they write, had greater reductions.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, who was suspected to be in a deal with Biden for Chad Meredith's potential appointment, called Paul's opposition "utterly pointless."
William Olson spoke to President Donald Trump on Christmas Day in 2020 and sent him a plan he said would help him remain in power.
Grace Anne Sparks, a 19-year-old Knoxville woman, died after a man coerced her into putting a bullet in the cylinder of a gun.
The Taunton Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Spencer, a male Am Staff who is about 6 years old and is a sweet and active dog