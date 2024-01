Four people were killed Sunday in a “domestic-related” shooting in Tinley Park, village officials said.

The shooting happened in the 7400 block of 173rd Place. The scene is secure and a suspect is in custody, according to a statement from the Public Safety Department.

“Due to ongoing investigation, we are asking residents to stay out of the area,” the statement said.

