4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize

ED WHITE
·1 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Four people in a suburban Detroit lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot and will share $557 million after taxes, officials said Friday.

The winners claimed their prize nearly two months after the Jan. 22 drawing and chose the immediate lump sum option, the Michigan Lottery said. After taxes, the lump sum of $776 million was reduced to about $557 million, officials said.

The names of the four winners were not released. They have a lottery club in Oakland County called Wolverine FLL Club and had the single jackpot-winning ticket from that drawing, officials said.

“This kind of money will impact the families of our club members for generations to come. We plan to stay humble and pay it forward through charitable giving in southeast Michigan," attorney Kurt Panouses said on behalf of the winners.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

