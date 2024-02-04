4 The People: Missouri’s initiative petition process in focus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For a second week in a row, FOX4’s “4 The People” is focusing on the Show-Me State. Both our guests for this episode talked about initiative petitions and the efforts from the state legislature to reform them.

Republicans are trying to make it harder for voters to amend the state constitution through the initiative petition process. They’re looking to increase the threshold voters need to approve of a referendum. What exact threshold that is remains to be seen.

Our first guest was Patrick Tuohey, senior fellow of the Show-Me Institute. He says he does not know whether the threshold should be increased by Congressional, state house, or state senate districts.

“It’s interesting, and I do agree that we’ve got too much craziness in the state constitution as a result of changes over time,” Tuohey said. “Again, it’s because too often, the legislature is willing to futz around with what the people have put into statute, so it is completely reasonable that the people say, ‘Well, let’s put it right into the constitution.'”

One of the examples FOX4 brought up was recreational marijuana. Voters decided on legalizing it during the November 2022 election. Our second guest, Missouri Voter Protection Coalition Director Denise Lieberman, wants lawmakers to leave the imitative petition process alone.

As long as organizers of a campaign gather more than 171,000 signatures to put a question on a ballot, all it takes is a simple majority, 50.01%, of the voters deciding on it to enact a constitutional amendment. Republicans are trying to make it harder to amend the constitution as abortion rights groups try to get a measure on the November ballot.

Lieberman says she’s not concerned her group will be labeled as “abortion rights supporters.” She says her coalition’s non-partisan.

“We are a range of Missourians that represent the full spectrum of political engagement across the state of Missouri who all agree on the importance of all Missourians being able to have a say and being able to have a voice,” she said. “Whatever the issue is, Missourians should have a right to raise those issues before their fellow Missourians.”

Lieberman says state lawmakers are reviewing more than a dozen bills that increase the threshold for initiative petitions to pass. One bill, she says, would increase the threshold to upwards of 70%.

