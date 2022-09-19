3 people shot, 1 dead in northwest Atlanta, APD says
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a total of three people shot and one dead.
According to APD night commander Jeff Childers, police responded to a shooting call at 1700 Northside Drive northwest near 1 a.m.
When they arrived, they found three individuals had been shot.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for more details.
