3 people shot, 1 dead in northwest Atlanta, APD says

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a total of three people shot and one dead.

According to APD night commander Jeff Childers, police responded to a shooting call at 1700 Northside Drive northwest near 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they found three individuals had been shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for more details.

