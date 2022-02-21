4 people shot, 1 fatally, outside St. Paul funeral home

Feb. 21—Four men were shot, one fatally, outside a St. Paul funeral home on Monday morning when people were gathered for the funeral of a recent homicide victim.

There were multiple shooters around 11:20 a.m. on the West Side area of Humboldt Avenue and Winifred Street, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman. It appears the shooting involved people attending the funeral and was gang related, Linders said.

Police initially received a 911 call from someone hiding under a desk who reported shots fired outside Simple Traditions by Bradshaw funeral home at 488 Humboldt Ave. The funeral was for Casanova Carter, 26, who was shot and killed in a West Side home in the 700 block of Winslow Avenue on Feb. 1.

"Tragedy on top of a tragedy," Linders said. "Family was there to gather to mourn and celebrate a life, and we had a shooting that took another life."

When the shooting happened, "there were bullets flying around," according to Linders. "Very dangerous and scary situation."

Officers who responded on Monday found four victims, including a 28-year-old man who was shot in the throat and died at Regions Hospital. Paramedics also transported a man in his 20s to the hospital with critical injuries; he was shot in the abdomen, back and leg, according to Linders. A man in his 30s was shot in his neck and a man in his 20s was grazed in the cheek.

A short time later, someone dropped a 17-year-old off at Regions who'd been shot three times in his legs.

"It's unclear at this time if he was at the funeral home where the original shooting took place," Linders said.

No one was under arrest as of Monday afternoon and police asked anyone with information to contact them at 651-266-5650. The motive will be under investigation as police look for the people who pulled the triggers, according to Linders.

Mandy Fallon, who lives in the area, said she heard multiple rapid-fire shots. While Fallon said the sound of gunshots in the neighborhood is not unusual, she said it was rare that it happened on a Monday morning rather than at night.

"Honestly, it shook me to my absolute core," she said.

People gathered outside the yellow crime scene tape, who said they were family members and friends of Carter's, said they were upset they weren't being allowed back into the funeral home.

No one has been arrested in Carter's killing and the circumstances remain under investigation. Investigators said when he was shot that it did not appear random.

Carter was a father who "loved his family more than anything," his family wrote in his obituary on the Simple Traditions website, which did not include the date and time of his funeral.

At the funeral home, a woman who answered the phone on Monday afternoon said she couldn't comment due to the ongoing investigation.