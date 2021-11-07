4 people shot, 2 in critical condition, after altercation in Hampton

Four people were shot — two critically injured — Saturday night during an altercation in Hampton.

Police were called at 6:52 p.m. about shots fired in the 1300 block of Peabody Drive, which is in the Magruder Commons area off Coliseum Drive.

When officers arrived, several vehicles in the area had been hit by gunfire, according to a news release from the police division. Police learned of several gunshot victims walking into local hospitals a short while later.

Police say a loud argument near the roadway escalated to gunfire. Four people — three men and one woman — were injured.

Two of the men are in critical condition, according to the news release. The other two people had injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police were not sure of the relationship among the individuals involved but said the suspects and victims seem to know each other.

The police division had not released suspect information as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information that will help investigators is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

