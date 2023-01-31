4 people shot, 2 killed, in northern Durham neighborhood. Police investigating.

Four people were shot, two of them fatally, in Durham early Tuesday morning, police say.

Around 1:30 a.m., Durham police responded to calls about a shooting in the 4100 block of Sudbury Road.

The area is off East Carver Street north of Interstate 85 in northern Durham..

Police say they found four men suffering gunshot wounds, a news release stated.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to a hospital where he died.

The other two men were treated for non-life threatening Injuries, the release said.

The names of the men and their relationship to each other has not been released.

Police say the investigation is active and ask anyone with information to call Investigator A. Ramos at 919-560-4440 ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.