4 people shot on New Bern Avenue, say Raleigh police. Gun violence up in the city.

Raleigh police are investigating after four people were shot at a motel Monday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:19 p.m. in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

Media outlets reported the shooting happened at the Wake Inn.

They found three adults with gunshot wounds who were taken to a local hospital.

A fourth adult, also suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to WakeMed North by a private car, the release stated.

Past violence at or near motel

In March 2021, police investigated a late-night shooting that wounded three people near the Wake Inn, The News & Observer previously reported.

And in 2019, police charged a 43-year-old man with fatally stabbing of a 52-year-old man at the motel.

Meanwhile, shootings in Raleigh are rising.

In 2021, 26 people were fatally shot, compared to 22 in 2020 and 19 in 2019, according to Police Department statistics.

There also were 131 non-fatal shootings last year, up 25% from 105 non-fatal shootings in 2020, and 99 non-fatal shootings in 2019.

Police are asking anyone with information about Monday night’s shootings to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.