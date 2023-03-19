4 people shot at Dallas vigil for fatal shooting from day before

Four people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Dallas while attending a vigil for a young man who was fatally shot the day before.

The four victims were all hospitalized with varying injuries, the Dallas Morning News reported. Their conditions were not immediately announced.

No suspects had been arrested as of Sunday afternoon.

The mourners were gathered to remember 19-year-old Donavon Jones, who was shot and killed Friday afternoon in southwest Dallas.

Jones was outside a building when Jacory Simpson, 23, walked up to him and fatally shot him, Dallas police said. Simpson then walked into the building and was shot and wounded by another man, identified by police as 20-year-old Taquan Cooks.

Simpson was hospitalized and is expected to face murder charges once he is released, according to the Morning News. Cooks was charged with assault.

Police said that during Saturday night’s vigil, a passenger in a car driving by opened fire on the crowd, the Morning News reported. Some of the vigil attendees were armed and returned fire, according to investigators.

Cops said they were looking for a white Chrysler. Police said it was too soon to say if the Friday and Saturday incidents were related.

Saturday night’s bloodshed was the fourth mass shooting in Dallas in 2023, according to the Morning News. Last weekend, four people were gunned down inside a Dallas apartment by a couple that planned to rob it.