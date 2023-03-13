4 people shot dead in Dallas apartment building, 2 people arrested

Two men and two women were fatally shot Sunday night inside a Dallas apartment, police said.

Cops arrested two suspects, Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, hours after the attack at the Arlo Apartments in north Dallas, according to a police press release.

The victims were not immediately identified. Officers also found an unharmed infant child in the apartment with the four victims.

Police responded to the building around 7 p.m. Sunday after the victims’ family members couldn’t contact them, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by local ABC affiliate WFAA. Cops arrived to find all four victims dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Sanchez was the ex-girlfriend of one of the victims, and they had previously argued over custody of their child, WFAA reported. Sanchez and Maldonado had repeatedly threatened Sanchez’s ex-boyfriend, according to police.

Maldonado confessed during a police interview to shooting all four victims, according to the affidavit.

Sanchez told police that she and Maldonado broke into the apartment through a back window and planned to rob it, but were surprised to find the four victims at home, WFAA reported. Sanchez also said Maldonado shot all four people after a confrontation.

Security cameras captured Maldonado’s car leaving the apartment complex around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said. A neighbor later told officers he heard gunshots around that time.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, just hours after the shooting investigation began, cops located Maldonado’s car about a mile west of the crime scene and arrested him and Sanchez.

Both Maldonado and Sanchez were charged with capital murder and remained behind bars Monday without bail.