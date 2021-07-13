4 people shot by masked suspects at NYC intersection: Police
Police are searching for the suspects who got out of a car and fired shots at a group of people, leading to several injuries in Queens Monday night.
Doubtless the DSA’s representatives in Congress will be able to explain why this is just a misreading of their profoundly democratic ideology.
Richard Fitts was the second Auburn Tiger selected in the MLB Draft.
The Chicago Blackhawks will have a lot of salary cap space to work with after trading Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
With homicides on the rise, Democrats are blaming gun violence while Republicans take aim at a crime wave they argue has been unleashed by defunding or disrespecting the police in liberal cities.
A man suspected of murdering an elderly woman has turned himself into Dallas police after being on the run for five days. The Dallas Police Department said its officers responded to a 911 call on the evening of July 6 at approximately 6:35 p.m. about a deceased person at a home in the southern part of the Texas city. Upon arrival, they discovered 87-year-old Anita Daniels Thompson dead inside the home from what was deemed to be “homicidal violence,” police said in a statement.
World Health Organization (WHO) officials said Monday that rich countries with an abundance of coronavirus vaccines should share them with low-income countries instead of using them as boosters.Why it matters: The plea comes as drugmakers seek authorization for third doses to be used as boosters in wealthier countries like the U.S. The global daily death toll is climbing again after a 10-week decline, primarily due to the more-infectious Delta variant, officials say.Get market news worthy of you
Aviation leaders including the heads of TUI, easyJet and Jet2 have warned Nicola Sturgeon tens of thousands of jobs will be at risk if she refuses to follow England by axing quarantine for double-jabbed travellers from amber countries. In a joint letter to the First Minister, the leaders of seven major companies in the sector urged her to emulate the UK Government by introducing the exemption from July 19, when she intends to lower restrictions to Level 0 across Scotland. They said that “connect
The special forces commander has handed over control as the 20-year US-led mission nears its close.
Police say they found a large stash of weapons and ammo in an 8th floor room.
India's most populous state has a contentious plan for curbing population growth. But is it necessary?
President Joe Biden proudly displays the American flag at his home in Delaware and thinks that people can both respect the symbol and peacefully protest, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.
BioNTech SE had planned to send Taiwan five million COVID-19 vaccine doses by July under an original deal which collapsed in January, Taipei's top diplomat in Berlin said on Tuesday, detailing how the highly politicised agreement came apart. Taiwan had tried for months to get the vaccine from the German company, until on Sunday BioNTech's Chinese sales agent, which also has the right to sell the shot to the island, said it would sell 10 million doses to two Taiwanese tech giants, after Taiwan's government said they could negotiate on their behalf. Taiwan has blamed China for the collapse of a direct deal with BioNTech in January, allegations Beijing strongly denies.
A Haitian doctor who has been a fixture in Florida for more than two decades has been arrested in Haiti under suspicion that he was one of the leaders behind the middle-of-the-night assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last week, Haiti’s police chief said Sunday.
One of the four people arrested in connection to what local authorities reportedly feared was a “Las Vegas-style shooting” plot has denied any plan to commit mass violence.
A Massachusetts federal judge retracted an opinion in a case involving Boston Public Schools after the emergence of anti-white texts between two school committee members.
The president encouraged communities to use funding included in the Covid-19 relief plan for police hiring and crime prevention programs.
Marcus Rashford has responded to racist abuse he has received after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final. A mural in honour of Rashford in Withington, Manchester, was defaced within hours of England's loss to Italy, in what police are treating as a racist incident. Within hours, local residents had covered the mural in messages of support and hearts with "hero" and "Marcus for Prime Minister" written on them. England flags have also been posted around the mural, and fans supporting a range o
For a second week in a row, severe weather sparked flash flood warnings and even a tornado warning as storms drenched parts of the Tri-State area on Monday night.
As the Los Angeles Angels’ pitcher-slugger Shohei Ohtani moves toward a Major League Baseball feat that has not been accomplished since Babe Ruth, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went on First Take Monday morning to say Ohtani’s discomfort with speaking English in interviews hurts the marketability of the sport. Asked directly by First Take host Molly […]
Mandatory Credit: Photo by JOE MARINO/UPI/Shutterstock (11777286ai) Fox Anchor Tomi Lahren conducts live broadcast of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2021 hosted by the American Conservative Union at the Hyatt Regency Orlando Conservative political action conference, Orlando, Florida, USA – 26 Feb 2021 In her bid to become the next governor of California, Caitlyn Jenner attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of the nation’s “top cons