4 people shot by masked suspects at NYC intersection: Police

Reuters

BioNTech SE had planned to send Taiwan five million COVID-19 vaccine doses by July under an original deal which collapsed in January, Taipei's top diplomat in Berlin said on Tuesday, detailing how the highly politicised agreement came apart. Taiwan had tried for months to get the vaccine from the German company, until on Sunday BioNTech's Chinese sales agent, which also has the right to sell the shot to the island, said it would sell 10 million doses to two Taiwanese tech giants, after Taiwan's government said they could negotiate on their behalf. Taiwan has blamed China for the collapse of a direct deal with BioNTech in January, allegations Beijing strongly denies.