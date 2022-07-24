4 people shot Sunday morning in Fort Worth, authorities say; man found on street dies

A man was killed and three other people were injured when they were shot early Sunday in Fort Worth, police said.

The victims were fired upon about 4 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Riverside Drive, Fort Worth police said.

The man, whom police found on the street, and a woman were taken in an ambulance to a hospital. The woman is expected to survive, police said.

Two other people arrived at hospitals in a private vehicle, police said. They are also expected to survive.

Police did not announce an arrest. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office did not release the deceased victim’s name or age.