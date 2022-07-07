4 people shot in Tampa, police say

Four people were shot in Tampa on Wednesday night, according to police.

Three men and one woman were shot in the area of Courtland Street N and Chelsea Street E, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release at 7:52 p.m.

All four were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

No suspects have been identified yet, according to the release.

Police are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.