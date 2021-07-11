4 people were arrested after police were tipped off to more than a dozen firearms in a Denver hotel room

Tino Plunert/picture alliance via Getty Images

Three men and one woman were arrested in connection to weapons found in a hotel in Denver.

A housekeeper found the weapons and alerted the police on Friday, KMGH-TV reported.

The discovery may have stopped a "Las Vegas-style shooting," law enforcement sources told the outlet.

Police arrested four people after a housekeeper reported finding a cache of weapons at a Denver, Colorado, hotel near the stadium where the Major League Baseball All-Star Game is being held next week.

A housekeeper who works at the Maven Hotel in downtown Denver made the discovery in a room on the eighth floor and tipped off police, KMGH-TV reported. Police later seized over a thousand rounds of ammo, 16 long guns, and body armor from the room.

The Denver Police Department said in a statement Saturday that three men and one woman, all in their 40's, were arrested.

Police "obtained search warrants for two rooms and recovered evidence, and two vehicles were also impounded to be processed for possible evidence," according to the statement.

The charges are still pending, but police identified Richard Platt, Gabriel Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Kanoelehua Serikawa as the individuals arrested in connection with the find.

Multiple law enforcement sources told KMGH-TV that a suspect connected to the incident wrote in a post on his Facebook account that he would "go out in a big way" following a divorce. The sources told the outlet police feared the incident could have been a "Las Vegas-style shooting," referring to the 2017 massacre that resulted in 58 deaths and over 850 injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and police asked anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

This weekend's incident in Denver follows a similar discovery where a staff member at a hotel in Chicago notified police after finding a firearm inside of a room on July 4th, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Law enforcement officials have raised concerns over the spike in gun violence as summer is underway. Insider previously reported the US is expected to have more shootings in 2021 compared to previous years.

