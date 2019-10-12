4 people were killed and at least 10 were injured in a shooting at a private Brooklyn club

Twitter/@NYC_Alerts911





Four people were found dead and at least 10 injured in a private Brooklyn club early Saturday morning.

Officers from the New York City Police Department responded to a 911 call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. Four male adults were later pronounced dead on arrival at a private club and event space in the city's Crown Heights neighborhood.

The department confirmed to Insider that, in addition to the fatalities, one adult female and two adult males received non-life threatening injuries.

Reports of shots fired at triggered a police response at approximately 6:55 a.m. at 74 Utica Ave in Brooklyn. The business listed at that address online, as well as in pictures taken at the scene and distributed on Twitter, is a private club rental space for social events.

The extent of injuries from those present at for the incident was unclear, as other outlets with reporters on the scene reported a higher injury count, with NY1 News reporting that 10 others were shot.

The NYPD said no arrests were made and that an investigation is ongoing. The Daily Beast reported that multiple individuals were taken to the nearest NYPD precinct for questioning.

