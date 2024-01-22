4 people have won $1 million playing this Florida Lottery scratch-off game in January
A Lee County woman won $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
It's the fourth time this month a player has won $1 million while playing the $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game.
Carly Cooper, 29, of Fort Myers, won the scratch-off game after buying a ticket at 7-Eleven, 18781 Three Oaks Parkway, in Fort Myers.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
Other winning tickets this month were sold in Jacksonville, Lake Placid and Tampa.
Powerball win: Powerball ticket bought at Florida Publix wins $1 million. What to do, how long to claim
Prizes offered by $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular
The scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.
How much does it cost to play $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular
Tickets for the scratch-off game cost $50.
Lottery second chance: Don't throw out your losing tickets: Florida Lottery announces new second chance drawings
How do you play $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular?
Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbersand win the prize shown for that number. Get a "5X", "10X", "20X", "50X", "100X" or "500X" symbol and win 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 or 500 times the prize shown for that symbol.
Match any of your numbers to the $500 bonus number and win $500 instantly.
Match any of thewinning numbers to the double all winnings bonus number and win double all your winnings on the ticket.
Enter your non-winning year for life — $1, $2, $5, $10, and $50 — scratch-off tickets into the freed ride and fuel for life bonus play where 10 lucky winners will win free fuel for a year and a new Ford vehicle.
What are the odds of winning $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular in the Florida Lottery?
Odds of winning:
$1 million a year for life: 1-in-21,727,995
$1 million: 1-in-185,709
$50,000: 1-in-120,711
$20,000: 1-in-20,091
$10,000: 1-in-20,035
$5,000: 1-in-5,006
$1,000: 1-in-999
$500: 1-in-48
$100: 1-in-5
Overall odds: 1-in-4.5
Where was the $1 million a year for life winning ticket sold?
One of the two available $1 million a year for life winning tickets was sold at a Publix super market in Fort Lauderdale November 2023.
The winner chose to receive the winnings as a lump payment of $16 million.
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery scratch-off game sees 4th winner this month