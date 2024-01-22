4 people have won $1 million playing this Florida Lottery scratch-off game in January

A Lee County woman won $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

It's the fourth time this month a player has won $1 million while playing the $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

Carly Cooper, 29, of Fort Myers, won the scratch-off game after buying a ticket at 7-Eleven, 18781 Three Oaks Parkway, in Fort Myers.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Other winning tickets this month were sold in Jacksonville, Lake Placid and Tampa.

Prizes offered by $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular

The scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

How much does it cost to play $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular

Tickets for the scratch-off game cost $50.

How do you play $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular?

Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbersand win the prize shown for that number. Get a "5X", "10X", "20X", "50X", "100X" or "500X" symbol and win 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 or 500 times the prize shown for that symbol.

Match any of your numbers to the $500 bonus number and win $500 instantly.

Match any of thewinning numbers to the double all winnings bonus number and win double all your winnings on the ticket.

Enter your non-winning year for life — $1, $2, $5, $10, and $50 — scratch-off tickets into the freed ride and fuel for life bonus play where 10 lucky winners will win free fuel for a year and a new Ford vehicle.

What are the odds of winning $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular in the Florida Lottery?

Odds of winning:

$1 million a year for life: 1-in-21,727,995

$1 million: 1-in-185,709

$50,000: 1-in-120,711

$20,000: 1-in-20,091

$10,000: 1-in-20,035

$5,000: 1-in-5,006

$1,000: 1-in-999

$500: 1-in-48

$100: 1-in-5

Overall odds: 1-in-4.5

Where was the $1 million a year for life winning ticket sold?

One of the two available $1 million a year for life winning tickets was sold at a Publix super market in Fort Lauderdale November 2023.

The winner chose to receive the winnings as a lump payment of $16 million.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery scratch-off game sees 4th winner this month