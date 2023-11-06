4 people wounded in shootout Sunday after argument breaks out, Kansas City police say

Four people were wounded in what police said was a shootout Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

Gunshots were reported at about 3:11 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of South Benton Avenue, according to an initial incident report from the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found three shooting victims at the scene. Each was hospitalized with injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening.

A fourth victim with critical injuries was brought to the hospital a short time later, police said.

“An argument took place and multiple parties began shooting at one another,” the police report reads.

No other information was immediately available Sunday evening.