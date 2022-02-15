4 pillars of the Ukraine-Russia fear trade: Morning Brief

Javier E. David
·Editor focused on markets and the economy
·7 min read

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

The inflation-rate hike apocalypse has been canceled — for now

Just days ago, reactive markets were convulsed by fears of spiraling prices, and the prospect of a Federal Reserve making up for lost time with aggressive rate hikes to cool things down.

But one day is practically a lifetime in financial markets. This week, rising fears of a Russia-Ukraine conflict are putting inflation and the Fed on the back burner.

As risk assets sell off again, a flight to quality has made selling bonds an old and busted trade. The new hotness is a geopolitical conflict that runs the risk of engulfing Europe, worsening global supply bottlenecks, and potentially inflation, as Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman noted on Monday.

“Markets do not like uncertainty, and this is causing a lot of uncertainty,” Meera Pandit, JPMorgan Asset Management’s global market strategist told Yahoo Finance Live on Monday.

“In the overall context of somewhat of a fragile market when it comes to sentiment … one of the biggest transmission mechanisms here is within the energy market, seeing higher oil prices,” Pandit said, something the Morning Brief warned was in the offing last week.

“This could be a bit of a headwind with global growth and a global consumer,” she added.

With that in mind, there are a few themes investors should monitor as geopolitics momentarily overwhelms economic fundamentals, and a hawkish Fed. The latter still very much dominates the outlook, but markets can no longer afford to minimize the former.

Sell (almost) everything risk-related

With a revanchist Russia undermining sentiment — and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s impressive biceps aside — almost all risk-sensitive assets are in jeopardy of suffering more near-term losses. Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi wrote on Monday why ditching stocks at this juncture would be “the wrong move,” and even the threat of World War III shall eventually pass.

CFRA analyst Sam Stoval believes that “equity markets are more at risk from the fallout from the war on inflation than on a potential invasion of Ukraine,” he wrote on Monday, adding that as “history reminds investors that surprise military and terrorist activities have traditionally been short-lived and represented an attractive buying opportunity.”

In the longer-run, that is certainly accurate — and we have TKer’s Sam Ro to remind us of his eternal refrain: Stocks usually go up. Yet for now, the market is selling risk first and asking questions later. And with all due respect to the bitcoin (BTC-USD) maximalists among us, the leading digital coin — back to trading nearly lock-step with stocks — isn’t behaving like anything that remotely approaches a safe-haven. Speaking of which...

Gimme shelter: Gold, bonds and low-yielding currencies

The need for safety from the squalls buffeting global markets have boosted demand for assets like gold, the U.S. dollar and government bonds, driving down yields that only days ago set pre-pandemic highs. In fact, Tradeweb data shows the spread between 2-year notes and the 30-year bond has narrowed appreciably, and is at its flattest since March 2020. Meanwhile, other parts of the curve — like the 2-year/10-year yield differential — are even flatter, and are getting closer to inversion, a condition that normally suggests slower growth.

Even gold (remember that?) is back in vogue. Goldman Sachs noted on Monday that even if the U.S. doesn’t directly intervene in Ukraine, the balance of risks are pushing bullion to levels well above $2,000 per ounce.

“The core thesis behind our bullish gold view, however, remains a spike in fear of potential U.S. recession as our economists forecast U.S. growth slowdown and tighter monetary policy from the Fed,” the firm noted.

Buy commodities (especially oil)

For consumers, one of the most tangible sources of price pressures emanates from energy. Soaring crude, which is creeping inexorably toward $100 per barrel, has been steadily nudging gas prices higher, and making people even grumpier about inflation. Various demand and supply-related factors have spurred oil and gas prices, but those “pale in comparison” to what could happen in the event of a Russia-Ukraine conflict, The New York Times noted on Monday.

“Economic growth remains vulnerable to events that could dampen oil consumption,” according to Henning Gloystein, director, energy, climate & resources Eurasia Group. “A disruption of Russian oil production would drive energy prices higher, and the inflationary impact would feed through to the wider global economy, ultimately undermining demand.”

Cash is still king

With high-yielding assets losing favor in this environment, some think it’s time for some investors to take money off the table, and maybe put it under a mattress (figuratively speaking).

"It is time for investors to raise cash. Cash is the ultimate king when markets are volatile,” noted George Ball, chairman of Houston-based Sanders Morris Harris, which has $4.9 billion in assets under management.

“An investor who usually holds 5% of their portfolio in cash, with the remaining in stocks and bonds, should raise the cash position to 10%-20% of their portfolio, with the remainder divided in the normal 60/40 fashion between stocks and bonds,” he added.

By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer Price Index (PPI) final demand, month-over-month, January (0.5% expected, 0.2% in December, upwardly revised to 0.3%)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI excluding food and energy, month-over-month, January (0.5% expected, 0.5% in December)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI excluding food, energy, and trade, month-over-month, January (0.4% expected, 0.4% in December, downwardly revised to 0.3%)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI year-over-year, January (9.1% expected, 9.7% in December)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI year-over-year, January (7.9% expected, 8.3% in December)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI excluding food and energy, year-over-year, January (6.3% expected, 6.9% in December)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI excluding food, energy, and trade, year-over-year, January (6.3% expected, 6.9% in December)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Empire Manufacturing, February (12.0 expected, -0.7 during prior month)

  • 4:00 p.m. ET: Net Long-Term TIC Outflows, December ($137.4 billion during prior month)

  • 4:00 p.m. ET: Total Net TIC Outflows, December ($223.9 billion during prior month)

Earnings

Pre-market

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: Marriott International (MAR) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion

Post-market

  • 4:30 p.m. ET: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share on revenue of $384.75 million

  • ViacomCBS (VIAC) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share on revenue of $7.48 billion

  • Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is expected to report an adjusted loss of $1.25 per share on revenue of $997.0 million

  • Airbnb (ABNB) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion

  • Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share on revenue of $898.0 million

  • Roblox (RBLX) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $775.0 million

  • Denny’s (DENN) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share on revenue of $112.63 million

  • La-Z-Boy (LZB) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share on revenue of $573.5 million

  • ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share on revenue of $207.75 million

Politics

  • The Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee will be in focus. At 10:00 a.m. ET, Senators will hold a hearing on stablecoins with Nellie Liang, a Treasury Department undersecretary. Then, at 2:15 p.m. ET, they are set to reconvene to take confirmation votes on Biden’s five nominees to the Federal Reserve. Sen. Jon Tester, a key Democrat, said Monday he would support all five nominees, increasing the likelihood that all will eventually be confirmed.

  • President Biden is in Washington and will speak to local leaders gathered in Washington for the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference. He’s also expected to hold more meetings and calls to try and avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Top News

European stocks rise as investors shrug off Russia-Ukraine concerns [Yahoo Finance UK]

Buffett's Berkshire buys Activision Blizzard, cuts healthcare positions [Reuters]

Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to charity in Nov [Reuters]

Intel buying Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion [Reuters]

The economic toll if Russia invades Ukraine

Crypto firm BlockFi settles with SEC, states for $100M over interest, lending accounts

AMD CEO Lisa Su says chip giant's $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx is 'a good deal'

