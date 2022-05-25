4 Pittsburgh Public Schools on lockdown after reports of shots fired near Westinghouse Academy

Four Pittsburgh Public Schools buildings are on lockdown after a report that shots were fired outside of Westinghouse Academy 6-12.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, Pittsburgh Crescent, Faison, Student Achievement Center and Westinghouse Academy are on lockdown as city police search for a suspect following a report of shots fired in the area.

No other information is available at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene. Stay with us for the latest information on this developing story.

