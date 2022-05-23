4 Platte County high schoolers hospitalized after taking over-the-counter medication

Four high schoolers in Platte City were hospitalized last week after consuming a medication at school, police said.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, first responders were called to Platte County High School where they were told multiple people were experiencing symptoms associated with poisoning or an overdose, said Sgt. Mike Mand, a spokesman with the Platte City Police Department.

Four students, all juveniles, were taken to the hospital with illnesses that were not life-threatening, police said.

In the investigation that followed, police found that the students “purposely consumed over-the-counter medication for recreational effects,” Mand said.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Platte County Juvenile Office.