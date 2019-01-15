4 Pot Stocks That Could Be Legitimately Profitable in 2019

The marijuana industry has been making noise for years, but it really made a name for itself in 2018.

Even though pot stocks were mostly a buzzkill last year, the industry gained validity like never before in North America. We saw Canada end nine decades of recreational marijuana prohibition by becoming the first industrialized country in the world to green-light adult-use pot. This should, in all likelihood, have billions of dollars in added annual income flowing into the legal weed industry.

We also saw impressive advancements in the U.S. with the FDA's first approval of a cannabis-derived drug, and with President Trump's December signing of the Farm Bill, which legalized hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil.

Dried cannabis buds lying atop a messy pile of cash bills.

Image source: Getty Images.

Four marijuana stocks that could deliver the green in 2019

But with a new year comes a new way to analyze marijuana stocks, now that the legalization movement has really picked up. No longer are promises enough to push pot stocks higher. Rather, Wall Street and investors are looking for tangible evidence of this industry's potential, which means strong sales growth and, most importantly, profits.

Of course, profitability isn't as cut-and-dried as you might think with marijuana stocks. That's because fair-value adjustments on biological assets tied to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) can cause wild vacillations in a company's bottom line. If we're talking about legitimate profitability (i.e., a higher gross profit, sans any adjustments, than operating expenses), there are four pot stocks that could deliver the green in 2019.

Cannabis plants growing indoors under special lighting.

Image source: Getty Images.

OrganiGram Holdings

The grower with the best shot of generating a legitimate profit that doesn't include a number of one-time benefits or fair-value adjustments is Maritime-based OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQOTH: OGRMF).

OrganiGram comes to the table with a couple of competitive operating advantages. To begin with, whereas most of the top-tier producers have their production facilities spread out within a province or across Canada, OrganiGram has chosen to focus solely on its Moncton, New Brunswick, location. Operating in a single location should lead to reduced supply chain and shipping expenses.

Speaking of its Moncton location, OrganiGram is projected to yield 113,000 kilograms of peak annual output across only 490,000 square feet of growing space. The reason it's able to produce so much cannabis in such a small amount of space is that it's employing a three-tiered growing system. This, too, will keep costs down, since the company doesn't have to construct 1 million-plus square feet of greenhouses to achieve the same output as its peers.