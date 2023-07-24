4-year prison term for Lima man following attack

Jul. 24—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court to at least four years in prison for attacking his neighbor in what reportedly was a dispute over marijuana.

Kesean Corbin, 22, in early June rejected a plea offer from prosecutors who sought to resolve the case. Three days later he agreed to plead guilty to the same deal — a second-degree felony count of felonious assault in exchange for the state's dismissal of a first-degree felony charge of aggravated burglary.

According to court records, Lima police responded on Jan. 31 to the 1200 block of West Spring Street in reference to a 911 call regarding a stabbing. Robert Finch was found inside the residence suffering from superficial cuts and Corbin was taken into custody.

Finch told investigators that Corbin frequently came to the house to "hang out" but on the night in question became violent and struck Finch several times.

Finch reportedly grabbed Corbin's hair to fend off the attack, prompting Corbin to produce a knife and attempt to stab Finch. Corbin, during an interview with police, admitted he physically attacked Finch and stabbed him in the arm, according to court documents.

Assistant Public Defender Carroll Creighton on Monday said his client suffers from "substantial" mental health issues that are at the root of his behavior.

"He admits what he did was wrong," Creighton said in asking Judge Jeffrey Reed to consider community control sanctions that would include mental health treatment.

Finch, through a statement read in court Monday by a representative of Crime Victim Services, said he still fears for his life and asked Reed to impose the maximum possible sentence. Finch told the judge he suffered head trauma during the attack and had superficial lacerations but no stitches as a result of the knife attack.

Reed imposed a prison sentence of 4 to 6 years and said Corbin was to be eligible to apply for an early release from prison after serving six months.