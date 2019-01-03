These 4 Quotes Tell You Everything You Need to Know About Nike’s Latest Results

For Nike (NYSE: NKE), the run-up to the holiday season was a strong period for sales. Nike's (NYSE: NKE) total revenue in its fiscal second quarter grew 14% on a currency-neutral basis -- a significant improvement over the single-digit growth in previous quarters. Earnings were weighed down somewhat by higher investments to fuel growth, as well as a higher tax rate. However, a higher gross margin and share repurchases offset those higher costs, allowing earnings per share to grow 13% year over year.

Below are four quotes from Nike's conference call that highlight key initiatives that drove the strong results in the fiscal second quarter, as well as where management is finding future growth opportunities.

Digital growth will drive Nike's future

Leading the way once again in Q2 is Nike Digital. Our Nike Digital ecosystem continues to grow faster than all other channels, growing 41% on a currency neutral basis. -- CFO Andy Campion

Retailers that maintain a close connection with customers through digital channels are in an advantageous position right now. For example, lululemon athletica experienced robust growth this year after revamping its website and ramping up its digital-marketing strategies. It appears Nike has started to enjoy a boost from its digital efforts, as well.

Through its apps and Nike+ memberships, Nike has been effective at locking in loyal customers and turning those customers into repeat purchasers. More than 50% of Nike's digital commerce is derived from mobile.

Also, Nike has expanded on core products with new variations in style and color, which seems to be driving greater demand. The pace of innovation has been impressive lately, with several new styles releasing through December.

Expanding core styles

The momentum we're driving is grounded in strong product innovation. We're increasing the pace of new concepts and bringing a new discipline to how we manage the lifecycle of our innovation. -- CEO Mark Parker

Nike has been releasing new styles at a blistering pace lately, which is part of management's long-term strategy to double down on innovation, speed to market, and digital sales channels.

During the call, Parker pointed out the Nike Air platform as an example of the success they are having with innovation. "As a platform, it's a several billion-dollar business and growing," Parker said during the company's investor day presentation in 2017. "In fact, if Air was a stand-alone athletic company, it would be the third-largest in the world."

A year ago, Parker said that "Air is connecting deeply with consumers." During the call, Parker highlighted the Air Max 95, the Max 97, and the upcoming Air Max 720 as receiving high consumer interest.

Nike is benefiting from the trend of people wearing running and basketball shoes as much for fashion as for performance. This is very evident with the Jordan Brand, an approximately $3 billion annual business, which includes sales of retro versions of every Air Jordan ever made going back to the original Air Jordan basketball shoe released in 1985.

Jordan Brand returned to growth