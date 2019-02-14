4 Reasons to Buy Cisco After Its Solid Second Quarter

Shares of Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently rallied to a multi-year high after the company reported its second quarter earnings. Its revenue rose 7% annually to $12.4 billion (excluding the divestment of its service provider video business), beating estimates by $30 million. Its non-GAAP earnings climbed 16% to $0.73 per share, topping expectations by a penny.

For the third quarter, Cisco expects its revenue to rise 4%-6% annually, and for its non-GAAP EPS to grow 15%-18%. For the full year, analysts expect Cisco's revenue and earnings to rise 5% and 17%, respectively.

Cisco's growth rates look robust, but investors might be wondering if the stock is running out of room to run after nearly doubling over the past three years. Today I'll highlight four main reasons investors should still consider buying Cisco after its post-earnings rally.

1. Impressive revenue and earnings growth

Cisco was once considered a slow-growth tech stock. That changed over the past year as sales of its infrastructure platforms (routers, switches, and other hardware) rebounded on strong demand from campus customers, and its Security and Applications businesses continued growing both organically and inorganically.

That trio of businesses account for Cisco's core Products division, which grew its revenue 6% annually during the quarter and accounted for 75% of the company's top line. All three categories posted healthy sales growth during the quarter.

Segment YOY revenue growth Percentage of Product revenue Infrastructure Platforms 6% 77% Applications 24% 16% Security 18% 7%

Source: Cisco Q2 earnings report.

Cisco's Services division, which generated the remaining 25% of its revenue, posted 1% growth. Software subscriptions accounted for 65% of its total software revenue, marking a ten percentage point increase from the prior year quarter.

The shift toward subscription-based revenue boosts its margins and earnings, which are buoyed even more by aggressive buybacks. Cyclically low DRAM prices are also reducing the production costs of its hardware devices. These tailwinds all boosted Cisco's top and bottom line growth considerably in recent quarters:

Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Revenue 3% 4% 6% 8% 7% Non-GAAP EPS 11% 10% 15% 23% 16%

Year-over-year growth. Source: Cisco quarterly reports.

2. Stable gross and operating margins

Cisco's total non-GAAP gross margin fell 100 basis points annually to 64.1% during the quarter as its Product and Service gross margins both contracted. Its non-GAAP operating margin stayed flat at 32.1%.

Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Gross margin 65.1% 64.1% Operating margin 32.1% 32.1%

Non-GAAP basis. Source: Cisco quarterly reports.

But for the third quarter, Cisco expects its non-GAAP gross margin to come in between 64%-65%, and for its non-GAAP operating margin to remain between 31%-32%. Those stable margins indicate that major macro headwinds -- like trade tensions with China -- probably won't dent its earnings growth.

For comparison, Cisco's smaller rival Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), which recently reported its sixth straight quarter of declining sales, saw its non-GAAP operating margin fall 160 basis points to 21.1% during that quarter.