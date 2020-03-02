4 reasons Klobuchar's dropout was perfectly timed

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has exited the 2020 race on her own terms.

Klobuchar's campaign confirmed she was dropping out from the race on Monday, just a day before voters go to the primary polls in 14 states on Super Tuesday. And while her departure comes less than a day after moderate rival former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg's, The New York Times' Jonathan Martin explains why Klobuchar's timing was actually ideal.









.@amyklobuchar gets to -Keep her Minnesota win streak intact

-Earn a chit w @JoeBiden

-Get her own news cycle, separate from @PeteButtigieg

-Appear to be more of a team player by immed endorsing @JoeBiden - and before @PeteButtigieg https://t.co/cxXWMjNsIy — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) March 2, 2020

For starters, the fact that Klobuchar has never lost a race can largely remain intact, especially seeing as her home state of Minnesota will vote on Tuesday. Klobuchar then quickly pivoted to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden instead of presumably taking a chunk of the moderate vote on Super Tuesday, perhaps helping to secure a Cabinet spot or another favor from Biden if he's elected. She also put enough breathing room between Buttigieg's departure and her own to snag her own media bump. But she didn't take the time to consider her next alliance like Buttigieg did, ultimately beating him to the Biden endorsement and adding to her own centrist "team player" image, Martin notes.

