4 Reasons Target Soared to an All-Time High

Target (NYSE: TGT) has been a divisive stock in recent years. The bulls claimed that its scale and digital growth would help it stay relevant in the shifting retail market, while the bears warned that it could still struggle to keep pace with Amazon.com and Walmart.

However, Target's stock recently surged past $100 per share to an all-time high after its second-quarter report, which silenced the bears and attracted a stampede of bulls. Its revenue rose 4% annually to $18.4 billion, beating estimates by $100 million, as its adjusted earnings jumped 24% to $1.82 per share -- also topping expectations by $0.20.

Those headline numbers were impressive, but we should dig deeper and examine the four main reasons Target's second-quarter report crushed the bears.

1. Robust comps growth

Maintaining positive comparable-store sales growth has been tough for many brick-and-mortar retailers. Yet Target's comps growth remained robust over the past year, and its 3.4% comps growth in the second quarter easily topped expectations for 3% growth.

Period Total Comps Q2 2018 6.5% Q3 2018 5.1% Q4 2018 5.3% Q1 2019 4.8% Q2 2019 3.4%

Data source: Target quarterly reports.

Target expects its comps in the third quarter and second half of the year to rise 3.4% as well. It attributes that growth to higher traffic at its stores, bigger purchases ("baskets") per shopper, and consistent demand for its apparel, home, beauty, and grocery products. It also saw "encouraging early results" for its back-to-school and back-to-college products near the end of the second quarter.

Target's growth also indicates that its remodeling strategy -- which aims to remodel 300 stores this year with better decor, lighting, displays, and integration with its digital fulfillment services -- is paying off.

The company's robust comps growth was a stark contrast to the gloomy results at Macy's and J.C. Penney, which posted flat and negative comps growth, respectively, in their latest quarters.

2. Robust digital growth

Target's digital comps got a 34% boost during the second quarter and contributed 1.8 percentage points to total comps growth, marking a continuation of its 30%-50% digital comps growth over the past year.

Period Digital Comps Q2 2018 41% Q3 2018 49% Q4 2018 31% Q1 2019 42% Q2 2019 34%

Data source: Target quarterly reports.

Target attributed that growth to the rising popularity of its same-day fulfillment services -- Order Pick Up, Drive Up, and Shipt -- which all widen its moat against Walmart and Amazon. It's also using its massive network of brick-and-mortar stores as fulfillment centers to counter Amazon.

