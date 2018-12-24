4 Reasons Why You Should Invest in PG&E Corp. (PCG) Right Now

Estimates for PG&E Corporation PCG have been revised upward in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism in the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 and 2019 earnings has moved 0.8% and 0.3% upward, respectively.



The company is involved in the business of electricity and natural gas distribution; electricity generation, procurement, and transmission; and natural gas procurement, transportation and storage.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price and Consensus

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Price and Consensus | Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Quote

Let’s focus on the factors that make PG&E Corp. a profitable bet at the moment.



Zacks Rank & Surprise History



PG&E Corp. currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The company delivered average positive earnings surprise of 0.66% in the past four quarters.



VGM Score



The stock has an impressive VGM Score of A. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum, with the score being a weighted combination of all the three factors. Back-tested results show that stocks with a favorable VGM Score of A or B coupled with a solid Zacks Rank offer the best investment options.



Growth Projections



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 and 2019 earnings per share is pegged at $3.83 and $3.99, reflecting year-over-year improvement of 4.08% and 4.39% respectively. Its estimated long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 3.50%.



Strong Portfolio



PG&E Corp. has a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. The company strives to optimize generation margins by improving the cost structure, performance and reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. The company’s stable cash generating capacity, investments in infrastructure projects and steady growth in customer count are expected to drive future growth.



Other Key Picks



Other top-ranked stocks from the same industry include Ameren Corporation AEE, FirstEnergy Corporation FE and Duke Energy Corporation DUK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ameren’s 2018 earnings has moved up 3.7% in the past 90 days. The company came up with a positive earnings surprise of 17.19% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FirstEnergy’s 2018 earnings has been revised 3.7% upward in the past 90 days. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 9.59% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Duke Energy’s 2018 earnings has inched up 0.4% in the past 90 days. The company came up with a positive earnings surprise of 7.84% in the last reported quarter.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

