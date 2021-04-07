4 in region charged federally in COVID fraud cases

Jen Balduf, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·3 min read

Apr. 6—Four area people have been charged federally with defrauding COVID-19 pandemic relief funding programs.

In separate cases, all four are alleged to have lied about owning businesses and employing others. Some of the defendants applied multiple times, and some spent the funds on lavish personal items and vacation travel, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel of the Southern District of Ohio.

Jon Alan Bader, 50, of Dayton, received more than $120,000 after allegedly lying on applications. He registered the business JB Auto Wholesale LLC with the state of Ohio through LegalZoom in June 2020 after the cutoff eligibility date for the loans. An affidavit states that Bader spent the relief money on various food deliveries through Door Dash, transportation from Uber and purchases that appear to be for travel in Indiana, Kentucky and Florida. He also allegedly made purchases at retail stores including Puma, Lacoste and Saks, and paid for travel in Sarasota, Fla. Bank records show Bader was spending between $55,000 and $67,000 in the summer of 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

Bader is charged with bank fraud, committing fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits, wire fraud, making false statements and making false statements in connection to credit or loan applications.

Patel previously told this news outlet that prosecuting cases in which suspects defraud taxpayer-funded coronavirus relief programs for their personal gain will be a top priority.

The other three charged are:

Melissa McGhee, 37, of Cincinnati, was arrested Monday night by Sycamore Twp. police. McGhee, also known as Melissa Batton, is accused of lying on a Federal Housing Authority loan for a new home. Through this investigation, agents discovered McGhee had allegedly applied for seven different pandemic relief loans and received three. Court documents reveal that McGhee used the business names M&MM Realty Group and M&M Realty Group to submit the fraudulent applications. She received $186,000 in relief funds, which she used in part to purchase real estate, according to the Department of Justice.

McGhee is charged with bank fraud, committing fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits, wire fraud, making false statements and making false statements in connection to credit or loan applications.

Kelli Prather, 48 of Cincinnati, appeared Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Cincinnati. According to court documents, Prather applied for six Paycheck Protection Program loans as part of the CARES Act pandemic relief. She claimed to be the owner of six businesses — Enhanced Healthcare Solutions, Life Skills Enhancement, Prather Property Management, Reliable Ambulette Services, Rich Glo Management Services and Tots R Us. It is alleged that a bank discovered errors with Prather's loan applications and also identified that there were six different, pending applications. Prather sought more than $600,000 in fraud relief and fraudulently received approximately $19,800, according to the criminal complaint.

Prather is charged with bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, making false statements, making false statements in connection to credit or loan applications and false representation of a Social Security number.

Toni Wright, 34, of Cincinnati reportedly received $349,000 in fraudulent PPP relief loans. Court documents say she made false statements as the owner of purported businesses Poshedbar hair and nail salon, Beautiful Beginnings Doula Service and Jerry's Electronics. Wright allegedly used the same Employer Identification Number for more than one of the purported businesses and listed residential addresses as the business locations. She submitted numerous applications despite being initially denied, Wright used the PPP funds for personal purchases, such as food through Door Dash, at retail stores including Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Kay Jewelers and vacation activities such as King's Island, Luxury Rentals Miami and American Airlines. She also spent more than $10,000 of relief funds at Sono Bello, a facility that advertises laser liposuction and body contouring, according to the criminal complaint.

Wright is charged with bank fraud, committing fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits, wire fraud, making false statements, making false statements in connection to credit or loan applications and false representation of a Social Security number.

Recommended Stories

  • Harvey Weinstein appeals against conviction for sex crimes

    The former film producer was found guilty of two sex crimes in February 2020 and jailed for 23 years.

  • Georgia Republicans go after Coca-Cola, Delta for opposing Georgia voting law

    Republicans are responding to corporate criticism of Georgia's new voting law by calling for boycotts of MLB, Coke and Delta.

  • Top cornerback targets rave about Clemson after taking in spring football game

    The mutual admiration is there at a position of need for the Tigers.

  • $2M in city funds will house former Charlotte tent encampment residents for a year

    The funding will go to United Way, other groups for rental subsidies and services for 75 former residents of uptown encampment

  • Germany backed Janet Yellen's call for a minimum global corporate tax rate, and said 140 countries could agree a deal by summer

    German finance minister Olaf Scholz said Yellen's proposed corporate tax deal could "put an end to the worldwide race to the bottom in taxation."

  • For 7 New Yorkers, a pandemic year's fight for the future

    It was the eve of the deadliest day of the coronavirus spike that brought New York City to a trembling standstill. A year ago, The Associated Press told the story of a day in the life of a stricken city through the eyes of New Yorkers on the front lines and in quarantine as they faced fear, tragedy, isolation and upheaval. As the United States’ most populous city turned into its most lethal coronavirus hot spot, some of these New Yorkers saw the virus' toll up close in an emergency room, an ambulance and a funeral home.

  • Italy's Draghi urges Libya to strictly maintain ceasefire

    Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday urged the Libyan government to ensure that the country's ceasefire is maintained and strictly observed. In comments to the press alongside Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, Draghi said the two leaders had spoken about immigration and economic cooperation between the two countries with strong historic ties. For Libya "to be able to proceed with courage and decisiveness it is a prerequisite that the ceasefire must continue and be strictly observed," Draghi said after his first foreign trip since he took office in February.

  • Fans at Angel Stadium pelt Astros with boos and a couple of trash cans

    Playing in front of SoCal fans for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal became public in November 2019, the Astros were heckled in Anaheim.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • The CDC said the risk of getting COVID-19 from surfaces is 'low,' suggesting deep-clean protocols are overkill

    There is little scientific support for the use of routine deep cleaning in everyday life, the CDC said.

  • Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslides

    Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia dug through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. More than a dozen villages were affected by Sunday's landslide on Lembata island, which was triggered when torrential rains caused solidified lava from an eruption in November to tumble down the slopes of the Ili Lewotolok volcano. At least 16 people have been confirmed dead, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

  • Yastrzemski, Giants win 3-2 over Padres; Tatis injured

    Pinch-hitter Mike Yastrzemski launched a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and Darin Ruf and Evan Longoria also connected to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 victory Monday night against the San Diego Padres, who lost star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a partially dislocated left shoulder. Tatis was injured taking a hard swing for strike three in the third inning. Padres manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held Tatis' left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

  • To truly champion voting rights, MLB should have moved the All-Star Game to Washington, D.C.

    The MLB could have fought racism and voter suppression by putting the All-Star Game in the one city that has a big-league team but small-time rights.

  • Biden announces that all US adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    As of Tuesday, over 108 million Americans had received at least one vaccine dose and 63 million had been fully vaccinated.

  • 11 times women made history in 2021

    Youn Yuh-jung became the first Asian woman to win any individual motion picture category at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

  • Biden moves up deadline to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    President Joe Biden announced that he moved up the deadline for all adults to be eligible for coronavirus vaccine to April 19, two weeks sooner.

  • Arlington Lamar football coach stays in district, returns to South Grand Prairie

    Laban DeLay coached the Lamar Vikings for the past six seasons.

  • Atlanta's mayor signs executive order to "mitigate" impact of Georgia's voting restrictions

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Tuesday issued an administrative order "to mitigate the impact of new voting restrictions imposed" by Georgia's recently enacted law curbing voting access. Why it matters: Civil rights groups, Democrats and more than 100 businesses and CEOs have condemned the law.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The legislation cuts the time period voters have to request absentee ballots and imposes new identification requirements, among other restrictions. Details: The mayor's order directs Atlanta's chief equity officer to "develop a plan of action within the city's authority to expand opportunity and access to the ballot box." This includes providing training to staff members on voter registration and general information on early, absentee, and in-person voting and disseminating information to residents on how to obtain the forms of identification required for absentee voting.What she's saying: “The voting restrictions of SB 202 will disproportionately impact Atlanta residents — particularly in communities of color and other minority groups,” said Bottoms said in a statement, referring to the restrictions. “This Administrative Order is designed to do what those in the majority of the state legislature did not — expand access to our right to vote.”Bottoms told Axios Re:cap on Tuesday that the order is "going to give us the ability to do everything that we possibly can to help people" vote. "We're also going to have to really continue to educate and encourage people to stand in the gap for voters across this state who may not have the ability to cast a vote, meaning we can't go and vote for the president and then wait an additional four years," she added. "We've got to show up each and every time in record numbers because there will be some people who won't have access to their absentee ballots, who won't be able to turn their ballots in on time. We've got to stand in the gap for those folks and make a difference in this state." 🎧 Go deeper: Atlanta's mayor on Georgia’s new voting law and its economic tollMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

    Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. Later this month, the European Union is set to formally give halloumi, or "hellim" in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus' agriculture ministry. The move reaffirms what the industry and state have said for years, said cheesemaker George Petrou, general manager of Petrou Bros. Dairy Products which has about 25% of Cyprus' export market: that halloumi is Cypriot, with historical accounts suggesting production as early as around 1500.

  • Former President Donald Trump dropped 298 spots in Forbes' ranking of the world's billionaires

    With a $2.4 billion net worth, Trump is richer than he was last year, but he still slid from No. 1,001 to No. 1,299 on Forbes' list.