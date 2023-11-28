4 new Republican candidates emerge for Peoria's state Senate seats

Monday was candidate filing day in Illinois, and of Peoria's four key races, only its two state Senate races will have more than one candidate running.

Primary election day is March 19, 2024.

Here's who is running in the 2024 primaries to represent Peoria.

Illinois 46th Senate District

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Dave Koehler will defend his seat against Republican Sally Owens.

Koehler was first elected to the Illinois Senate in 2006. Prior to that, he served on both the Peoria County Board and Peoria City Council. He is a resident of Peoria.

Owens has previously unsuccessfully run for a seat on the Peoria County Board. She lives in Peoria Heights.

Illinois 37th Senate District

Republican Win Stoller of Germantown Hills announced this summer that he would not run for reelection in the Illinois 37th Senate District.

Three Republican candidates have emerged to replace him.

Chris Bishop of Dixon filed for candidacy Monday morning. Bishop is a member of the Dixon City Council.

Tim Yager of Geneseo is also running for the seat. He lists himself as anti-abortion, pro Second Amendment, pro-farmer, pro-law enforcement and pro-local control of schools candidate.

Former Dixon Mayor Li Arellano Jr. is running for the 37th Senate seat, as well. Arellano is a military veteran and was the first Latino mayor in Dixon.

73rd House District

Peoria Republican Ryan Spain is running unopposed in the 73rd House District.

Spain has been the representative for the 73rd District since 2017. Prior to that, he was a member of the Peoria City Council.

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, left, and State Rep. Ryan Spain take turns speaking to a crowd gathered for a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at 201 SW Adams Street, the future site of the new Distillery Labs innovation center in downtown Peoria.

92nd House District

Incumbent Peoria Democrat Jehan Gordon-Booth will not have a challenger for her House seat.

Gordon-Booth has been serving the 92nd District since 2009. She is currently the Assistant Majority Leader for the House Democrats.

