4 Reusable Lunch Containers to Use Instead of Plastic

Baby carrots in one plastic bag. Pretzels in another. A third for the PB & J. A family of four throws out 103 pounds of plastic bags, wrap, and sacks a year—equal to 6,867 plastic grocery bags!

And most curbside recyclers don’t accept these bags, so they’ll end up in landfill unless you bring them somewhere else for recycling. (You’ve got good intentions, but will it get done?) Switch to a bento-style box instead, or try these options:

Stainless-Steel Containers

several different sizes

set of three from U Konserve. “My third-grader and my fifth-grader have different colored containers, so if one forgets their job to clean out the containers, he can’t blame his sibling,” says Kristin Koskinen, R.D.N., a mom of five in Kennewick, Washington.

Eco Sandwich Bags

If your preschooler has trouble opening containers, try cloth snack or sandwich bags for dry snacks, like puffs.

in cute patterns like the gray and white above.

Bee's Wrap

It sounds a little out there, but

made from organic cotton and beeswax are seriously adorbs for toting sandwiches, muffins, or hard-boiled eggs. The sandwich wrap comes with a button-and-string closure that holds everything in place.

“My kids think they make food look like little presents,” says Mallory Wanless, a mom of two in Spring, Texas.

Paper Sandwich Bags

For those times when you need a disposable bag (what, you forgot to turn on the dishwasher?), fall back on

. After lunch, your kid can toss them into the school’s recycling.

