4 robberies reported within a hour overnight; 1 man shot

Hyperspectral imagery startup Wyvern has booked space on a Loft Orbital satellite bus that will launch next year, a move that the company says will boost the capacity of its Dragonette satellite constellation. Wyvern, which graduated from Y Combinator’s Winter 2022 cohort, has launched two hyperspectral imagery satellites since it was founded in 2018. “We decided early on in Wyvern’s history that if we could avoid building our own satellites, we would,” Wyvern CEO Christopher Robson told TechCrunch.