4 Russian soldiers die, over 40 injured in road crash

  • Russian Emergency employees work at the scene of an accident, just outside of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. At least four Russian soldiers died and about 20 others were injured Monday in a traffic accident near Moscow, officials said. The Russian Defense Ministry said that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a convoy of military buses on a highway just northwest of the capital. (Moscow News Agency photo via AP)
  • Russian Emergency employees work at the scene of an accident, just outside of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. At least four Russian soldiers died and about 20 others were injured Monday in a traffic accident near Moscow, officials said. The Russian Defense Ministry said that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a convoy of military buses on a highway just northwest of the capital. (Moscow News Agency photo via AP)
1 / 2

Russia Road Accident

Russian Emergency employees work at the scene of an accident, just outside of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. At least four Russian soldiers died and about 20 others were injured Monday in a traffic accident near Moscow, officials said. The Russian Defense Ministry said that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a convoy of military buses on a highway just northwest of the capital. (Moscow News Agency photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — At least four Russian soldiers died and more than 40 others were injured Monday in a traffic crash near Moscow, officials said.

The Defense Ministry said that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a convoy of military buses on a highway just northwest of the capital. Two of the victims were killed on the spot and two others died on their way to a hospital.

Authorities said that more 40 servicemen were injured, and those in grave condition were rushed to hospitals by helicopters.

Russian news reports said that the convoy of buses had stopped after the leading vehicle had a malfunction, and the truck crashed into them from behind.

Latest Stories

  • Thousands of Yale and Harvard law school alumni and students petition for Cruz and Hawley to be disbarred

    Petition says senators ‘fundamentally unfit for membership of legal profession’

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Talk-Radio Owner Threatens to Fire Hosts Who Dispute Election Results

    A media company that employs right wing talk-radio hosts, including Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and Dan Bongino, circulated a memo after the pro-Trump riots on Capitol Hill telling hosts to dial down allegations of election fraud, or else face termination.Cumulus Media sent the internal memo to employees on Wednesday, according to Inside Music Media. The Atlanta-based company owns 416 radio stations throughout the country, many using a talk-radio format with local and national right-wing personalities. (Shapiro has not contested the results of the general election.)"We need to help induce national calm NOW," Cumulus's executive vice president of content Brian Philips wrote in the memo. The company "will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’"Philips added, "If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately."The move by Cumulus came shortly before Google, Apple, and Amazon ceased hosting social media app Parler. Similar in form to Twitter, Parler became popular with users who chafed over perceived censorship of right-wing views.However, the site's hosts claimed Parler was not doing enough to moderate its content for posts that included incitement to violence. Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood has called for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence on the site, for example, although Parler CEO John Matze said that post was removed eventually.The pro-Trump riot on Wednesday, led by supporters who believe the election was rigged against the president, left dozens of police officers injured. One officer was killed while confronting rioters, and one rioter was shot and killed by police.

  • China denies coercive birth control measures in Xinjiang

    A Chinese official on Monday denied Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women, following an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Washington claiming that government polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being “baby-making machines.” Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, told reporters Monday that birth control decisions were made of the person’s own free will and that “no organization or individual can interfere.” “The growth rate of the Uighur population is not only higher than that of the whole Xinjiang population, but also higher than that of the minority population, and more significantly higher than that of the (Chinese majority) Han population," Xu said.

  • Melania Trump makes first comments about attack on the Capitol

    The first lady issued a lengthy statement condemning the violence.

  • Israel Defence Forces medics drafted in to help nurses in Covid vaccination drive

    Israel's army is deploying hundreds of battle-hardened medics to vaccinate civilians as part of the world’s largest inoculation drive. The Jewish state has already given the first of two jabs to nearly 20 per cent of the population and has ordered a further six million doses of the vaccine, as it strives to restore normality by the Spring. A key pillar of the strategy is the Israel Defence Forces, which is sending up to 700 reservist medics to assist nurses in administering jabs across the country. Speaking to the Telegraph, IDF medical commander Col Tomer Koler said the medics were no stranger to working extremely long hours and that all had frontline experience treating soldiers, such as in operations at the border with Lebanon and Syria.

  • Companies suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers

    Some of the world's biggest companies said on Sunday they will suspend donations to U.S lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. They include two of the biggest U.S banks, J.P Morgan Chase and Citigroup, the world's largest hotel company, Marriot as well the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a federation of 36 independent companies that provide healthcare insurance. It follows last Wednesday's violence in Washington, when President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the formal recognition of Trump's defeat. Five people died, including a police officer. JPMorgan and Citigroup said they will pause all political action committee donations, over the coming months. In a memo to employees seen by Reuters, Citigroup's global government affairs head, Candi Wolff said "We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law." They had previously donated to Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who led the charge against the certification of Biden's win. Other major U.S. companies like Ford and Walmart haven't paused donations yet, but a Walmart spokesman said they will factor in last week's events to their review process. Meanwhile, the digital payments company Stripe said it would stop processing payments for Trump's campaign website following the riot. And late Sunday the PGA tweeted that its board voted to strip the 2022 PGA golf championship away from the Trump National Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can't be priests

    Pope Francis changed church law Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, granting them access to the most sacred place on the altar, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests. Francis amended the law to formalize and institutionalize what is common practice in many parts of the world: Women can be installed as lectors, to read Scripture, and serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers. Francis said he was making the change to increase recognition of the “precious contribution” women make in the church, while emphasizing that all baptized Catholics have a role to play in the church’s mission.

  • Trump's demoralized staff count down the final days

    President Donald Trump has lost the support of many former loyalists in his administration after a riot at the U.S. Capitol that he helped provoke, and his White House is in "meltdown" as it lurches through his final days, current and former officials said. While Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, many White House staff members are upset and embarrassed by the turn of events, and are eager to move on. Some who weighed resigning in the last few days have decided to stay on to help ensure a smooth transfer of power and, within the agencies that report to the White House, to protect against rash moves by the president or his remaining inner circle.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

    Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families."Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.""President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy.More stories from theweek.com Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

  • American Airlines pilot says he will drop Trump supporters in Kansas

    An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington D.C. to Phoenix threatened to divert his plane to Kansas if passengers didn’t behave. “We will do that if that’s what it takes, so behave, please.”

  • On-duty Memphis police officer charged with kidnapping and killing a man

    Patric Ferguson, 29, was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping and killing 30-year-old Robert Howard after forcing him in the backseat of a squad car, police said.

  • Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era

    President-elect Joe Biden appeared on television last week as a bipartisan group of lawmakers huddled in an undisclosed location to protect them from a violent mob that was ransacking the U.S. Capitol. “The whole room went silent,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., recalled as everyone listened to Biden denounce the insurrection and call for calm. The respectful manner in which the lawmakers listened to Biden during one of America's darkest moments gave Klobuchar hope that the new president has an opportunity to guide the country past the tumultuous final stretch of Donald Trump's presidency.

  • Scottish nationalists demand billions in 'Brexit compensation' for Scotland

    Brexit has strained the bonds that tie together the United Kingdom: England and Wales voted to leave but London, Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to stay. The SNP, which wants independence for Scotland and is pushing for a second referendum, said Scottish fishermen faced grave disruption due to Brexit.

  • China goes into 'wartime mode' after 103 new Covid cases detected in city of 11 million

    A year after the coronavirus first erupted in Wuhan, China has declared “wartime mode” and has locked down another city of 11 million to combat a resurgence of infections. Authorities in Shijiazhuang, a city in northeastern China, have barred people and vehicles from leaving in efforts to curb infection spread after the country reported its biggest one-day increase in five months with 103 new cases. The city has been among the hardest hit after a handful of infections first cropped up in Beijing mid-December and spread across at least four surrounding provinces, including Hebei, where Shijiazhuang is located. Since then, China has discovered 727 infections - although hundreds of asymptomatic cases have also been found, which aren't included in the official daily tally of cases.

  • The ‘zip tie guy’ at the Capitol just got arrested. He once worked at a Florida bar

    Among the disturbing pictures that emerged during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week was of a masked man in full tactical gear wielding zip ties in the Senate chamber.

  • Supreme Court rejects fast track for Trump election cases

    The Supreme Court on Monday formally refused to put on a fast track election challenges filed by President Donald Trump and his allies. The court rejected pleas for quick consideration of cases involving the outcome in five states won by President-elect Joe Biden: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The justices had previously taken no action in those cases in advance of last week's counting of the electoral votes in Congress, which confirmed Biden's victory.

  • Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

    Proud of their national reputation for efficiency, Germans are growing increasingly frustrated by the slow rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine its scientists helped develop. Scarce vaccine supply, cumbersome paperwork, a lack of healthcare staff and an aged and immobile population are hampering efforts to get early doses of a vaccine made by U.S.-based Pfizer and German partner BioNTech into the arms of the people. Germany has set up hundreds of vaccination centres in sports halls and concert arenas and has the infrastructure to administer up to 300,000 shots a day, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

  • Airport security stepped up for members of congress

    Members of Congress are to get additional protection as they travel to and from Washington after a series of confrontations. Capitol Police will be stationed at three regional airports through Inauguration Day, January 20, as a precaution amid fears that politicians could be vulnerable without extra security. Members of Congress have been asked to submit their travel plans to security officials to make it easier to provide protection. With security being stepped up after last week’s assault on the Capitol, protecting members of Congress in Washington DC should be straightforward. But they are far more vulnerable when they are travelling on their own. A safety memorandum, which was obtained by the political website, Politico, was sent to members of Congress and their staff on Saturday night. The deployment of officers was intended to “assist with security coordination.”