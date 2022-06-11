4 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak

Jun. 10—Four inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began last month at the South County facility, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Friday.

The outbreak was initially detected on May 25 in the Main Jail's West Housing Module located on Calle Real near Santa Barbara, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 26 inmates have become infected. Of those, 18 inmates have recovered and eight active cases remain, according to Zick.

Zick added that one inmate required hospitalization but has since been cleared to return to the facility.

Additionally, a coronavirus outbreak was detected at the Northern Branch Jail on Black Road, near Santa Maria, on May 28 in Housing Unit E. A total of 14 inmates were infected with the coronavirus and of those, six inmates have recovered and seven cases remain active in the facility, according to Zick, adding that one inmate has since been released.

In the Northern Branch Jail outbreak, Zick said no inmates required hospitalization, while nine inmates reported symptoms and five were asymptomatic.

Inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are moved into negative-pressure cells and the rest are placed in small groups, and isolated and monitored by Wellpath medical contractors.

Jail visitation has been suspended as a result of the outbreaks and personnel are coordinating with the Santa Barbara Court and the Public Defender's Office to adjust court appearances in order minimize the spread of the virus, according to Zick.