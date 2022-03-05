4 Sector ETFs to Bet Big on Upbeat U.S. Manufacturing Data

Sanghamitra Saha
·3 min read

On Mar 1, 2022, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported that its manufacturing index for February rose to 58.6% from 57.7% in January, beating the consensus estimate of 57.7%. This marked the 21st successive month of growth for the U.S. manufacturing industry.

Demand for U.S. manufacturing remained strong as the new orders index increased 3.8% and new export orders rose 3.4% to 57.1%. Moreover, the backlog of orders index increased to the historically high levels of 65%.

Consumption of U.S. manufacturing products stayed solid as the production index registered a gain of 0.7% to 58.5% and the employment index rose 1.6% to 52.9%. The employment index expanded for the sixth straight month.

As many as 16 manufacturing industries reported growth in February. The winning industries are Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Textile Mills; Paper Products; Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Primary Metals; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Computer & Electronic Products; Furniture & Related Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Chemical Products; and Petroleum & Coal Products. Only wood products registered a decline.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few sectors that emerged winners last month. Though some associated sector ETFs have lost in returns past month, the latest manufacturing data shows strength in the sector, calls for a buy-the-dip strategy.

Materials — iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF IYM

Both Fabricated Metal Products and Chemical Products reported growth in February. The chemical industry takes about considerable portion of the fund IYM. The industry survey confirms that demand has been robust. Fabricated Metal Products is also witnessing steady demand as the same for steel products increased to historic levels, thanks to the automotive and energy industries. IYM is up 3.4% (as of Mar 3, 2022).

Technology — VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF SMH

The computer and peripherals space has been a COVID-19 winner so far due to the prevailing work-and-learn-from-home culture. Although the electronic supply chain is still in a miserable state, demand has been strong to date. SMH has been down 2.7% in the past month (as of Mar 3, 2022).

Food & Beverage — Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF PBJ

Demand for food and beverage should remain in the sweet spot in the coming days as these are necessary items and less ruffled by economic weakness. “Strong demand has continued beyond traditional seasonality curves,” the ISM survey revealed. However, higher shipping costs, operational planning and cost management continue to pose threats. PBJ has been up 1.4% in the past month.

Industrials — Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF XLI

Per the industry experts, there has been “year-over-year revenue growth of about 10% [in the machinery sector] due to economic reopening. Demand in the Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components industry continues to be strong, increasing the companies’ backlog. Production was more consistent owing to availability of parts but manufacturers fail to keep pace with higher demand. However, in the automotive area, the chip shortage is a persistent problem. The ETF XLI has lost 1.4% in the past month.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI): ETF Research Reports
 
VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports
 
iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM): ETF Research Reports
 
Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ): ETF Research Reports
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Recommended Stories

  • These massive horrifying spiders are spreading across Southeast US

    The Joro spider is spreading across the southeastern United States and it isn’t likely to stop anytime soon. According to the University of Georgia (UGA), the ongoing colonization of the southeast United States by the Joro spider is likely to continue unhindered. The Joro spider is a massive and brightly colored spider from Asia. It … The post These massive horrifying spiders are spreading across Southeast US appeared first on BGR.

  • Ocean waves are glowing neon blue at this California coastline. Here’s why

    Bioluminescence causes the dazzling display.

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Again Today

    Capping one of the worst weeks of its life as a stock, Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) share price took a more than 11% hit on Friday. The latest blow was a recommendation downgrade and a deep price target cut from an analyst at a high-profile investment bank. Joining a clutch of fellow prognosticators trimming their expectations for Sea Limited stock was Ranjan Sharma, of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Big Block of Occidental Petroleum Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the purchase of nearly 30 million shares of Occidental Petroleum. The move could have been initiated by Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett.

  • Where Should You Invest Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

    Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth over time, but choosing the right investments is key. When the market is shaky, it can be challenging to ensure you're investing in stocks that have the potential to weather the storm. Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors of all time, so when he gives advice about stock picking, it pays to listen.

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Is it High Time to Put Majority of Your Portfolio in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • Disney Stock Falls After Plans Announced for Ad-Supported Disney+ Option

    For streamers as "massive and ubiquitous" as Disney+, any strategy change is likely to cause disruption, one analyst says

  • 7 Red Flags for Lucid Group's Future

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock plunged 14% on March 1 after the electric vehicle (EV) maker posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Lucid delivered 125 sedans by the end of 2021, but that only represented less than a quarter of its initial batch of 520 "Dream" edition Air sedans. Unlike Tesla, which offset some of those headwinds by rewriting its software for more widely available chips, Lucid seemed to struggle just as much as traditional automakers.

  • I Want to Love This Farm REIT, but I Just Can't

    Farmland is a reliable property type you can own via a real estate investment trust, but the most direct option can be hard to love.

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: UN Security Council to Meet, Samsung Halts GoodsUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin