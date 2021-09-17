4 sentenced for 2019 Red Lake home invasion

Sep. 17—ST. PAUL — Four defendants were sentenced to prison for their roles in a robbery occurring at a home in Red Lake, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday, Sept. 16.

On Oct. 1, 2019, Alexander Keith Blue, 30, Dustin Lee Jourdain, 32, Shaleigha Kate Strong, 22, and Delores Silverrain Robinson, 29, traveled in Robinson's vehicle to a residence in Red Lake.

Robinson remained in the vehicle while Blue, Jourdain and Strong forced open the front door using a hammer or pry tool and stole various items, including a .22 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, an Xbox gaming system and a container of change.

The defendants fled the scene with the stolen items in Robinson's vehicle, the release said. A minor was present in the house at the time of the robbery. Jourdain later sold the stolen firearms, one of which was recovered by law enforcement during an unrelated narcotics operation in Bemidji.

Blue, Jourdain and Strong, who each pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting robbery, were sentenced to 66 months, 27 months, and 24 months in prison, respectively.

Robinson, who pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting first-degree burglary, was sentenced to six months in prison. As part of their sentence, all four received three years of supervised release and were ordered to pay $1,150 in restitution to the victims.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander D. Chiquoine. Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk for the District of Minnesota made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud sentenced the defendants, the release said.

Conducting the investigation were the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.