4 sentenced after Coweta man murdered in shootout while taking girlfriend home from work

Four people are heading to prison for their roles in a robbery scheme that ended with one man dying in a shootout.

Coweta Judicial Circuit Herb Cranford said that 22-year-old Jaylin Everett was murdered in the parking lot of his Newnan apartment complex in December 2020.

Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, were convicted last week by a Coweta County jury. Their two co-defendants, 35-year-old David Alberto Berrio and 19-year-old Angelina Marie Plemons, agreed to testify against them for lesser sentences.

Prosecutors say Everett picked up his girlfriend from work at 2:30 a.m. and noticed several men in the parking lot of their apartment complex acting strange when they arrived.

They allege that three armed men approached Everett and tried to rob him. Everett was also armed and tried defending himself.

A shootout started in the parking lot and Everett was shot in the neck. One of the suspects was shot in the foot.

Evidence showed that Harrison fired ten times and the fatal shot came from his gun. Mercer fired twice.

Berrio was identified as the third gunman and Plemons was the getaway driver.

Mercer, Berrio and Plemons confessed to their roles in the murder. Harrison fled the state and was ultimately arrested in Michigan.

They reported to police that they drove from Columbus, Ga. to Atlanta to break into cars. While they were driving back to Columbus, they made a detour in Newnan and encountered Everett.

Harrison and Mercer were convicted of malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit entering an automobile, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

Harrison was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and an added 37 and a half years. Mercer was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole and an added five years.

Berrio was sentenced to 40 years with 25 years to serve in prison. Plemons was sentenced to 20 years with 15 years to serve in prison.

